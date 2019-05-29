‘Death Stranding’ Trailer Reveals Gameplay & Release Date, Looks Absolutely Insane

0

The first trailer to reveal gameplay for Hideo Kojima‘s mysterious new video game title Death Stranding is here … and we still have a lot of questions. Maybe more than we did before its arrival. But at least we have our first good look at how some of the gameplay will work in this highly anticipated adventure, from exploring the world(s) with extendable ladders and rappel lines, to engaging in combat whether on foot or astride a futuristic motorcycle. And as the newly revealed release date confirms, this one will be out just in time for the holiday season this year.

Starring Norman Reedus as Sam, Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Léa Seydoux as Fragile, and Lindsay Wagner as Amelie, with Margaret Qualley as Mama, Troy Baker as Higgs, and special appearances by Guillermo del Toro as Deadman, Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman, and Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman, Death Stranding arrives November 8, 2019.

Check out the release date reveal trailer for Death Stranding below:

Tomorrow Is In Your Hands

After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation®4 system.

A Journey to Reconnect a Fractured Society

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.

You can find more info on the game at its official PlayStation page, as well as the pre-order bonuses:

Pre-order and receive a Death Stranding Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar. Represent Kojima Productions in style with this PSN Avatar, only available during the pre-order period for Death Stranding

Pre-order and also receive the following at launch: Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme

Pre-orders also receive special gold versions of in-game items once earned through gameplay*: Gold “Sam” Sunglasses, Gold Hat, Gold Speed Skeleton, Gold Armor Plate

Death Stranding Collector’s Edition includes Death Stranding full game, Death Stranding steelbook case, full-sized BB Pod statue, Ludens keychain, BRIDGES cargo case

Also with Death Stranding Collector’s Edition you will receive special gold version of the following in-game item once earned through gameplay*: Gold “Ludens Mask” sunglasses, Gold Power Skeleton, Gold All-Terrain Skeleton, Gold Armor Plate (Lv. 2)

As well as these digital bonuses: Death Stranding Complete Avatar Set – receive 10 PSN avatars featuring various characters from the game, Death Stranding: Timefall (original music from the World of Death Stranding) – music album digital download and Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

*Unlock in-game items via story progression

For more of our coverage of Death Stranding, be sure to revisit these previous write-ups: