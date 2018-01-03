New ‘Death Wish’ Trailer Still Fails to Read the Room

0

MGM has released a new Death Wish trailer. Based off the 1974 Charles Bronson film of the same name, the movie stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Paul Kersey who decides to become a violent vigilante after his wife and daughter are the victims of a home invasion. His mission then expands as he meets more victims of violent crimes and takes matters into his own hands, probably because when he goes to see the police they have an unintentionally hilarious board reading “Unsolved Cases”.

There’s a specific audience that’s probably going to go nuts for this film, but it feels particularly icky considering our politics and cultural environment. Part of this trailer comes off like a white knight fantasy where a white guy gets to be a famous hero by killing off criminals, and the other part feels like an NRA ad where you get to be the “good guy with a gun” who’s actually nowhere to be found when a violent crime occurs. The fact that Kersey’s vigilante outfit is him wearing a hoodie seems particularly off when you consider that a white guy in a hoodie is apparently a hero while a person of color in a hoodie is deemed a threat. It appears that director Eli Roth just wants to create a piece of violent escapist fantasy but ignore all context.

Check out the Death Wish trailer below. The film opens March 2nd, and also stars Dean Norris, Camila Morrone, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Here’s the official synopsis for Death Wish: