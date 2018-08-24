Debra Messing on ‘Searching’ and Her Newfound Views on Technology

0

Who people are on a screen can often run counter to who they are in reality, the image we project masking our true selves. Images – doctored. Words – altered. People – non-existent. The subterfuge of the web makes an ideal setting for a mystery, one which Searching (told entirely from the perspective of the screen) takes full advantage of.

In the film, Debra Messing co-stars as Rosemary Vick, a dedicated detective assigned to look into the disappearance of a teenage girl. With the help of the girl’s father (John Cho), the duo unravels the circumstance and (potential) culprit behind the teenager’s disappearance.

In the following interview with Debra Messing, she discusses how Searching affected her views on technology, the tricks to staring at a computer screen, and the differences between playing a homicide & a missing person’s detective. For the full interview, watch above.

Debra Messing:

Has starring in Searching affected Messing’s views on technology?

How much of her life is inundated by technology?

How did this role first come to Messing?

What’s the first thing Messing does to find the character when she gets a script?

Is there a difference between playing a homicide detective and a missing person’s detective?

What’s the trick to staring at a computer screen and making it seem believable?

Here’s the official synopsis for Searching: