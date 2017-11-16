‘Mudbound’ Director Dee Rees on Her Adaptation Process & Changing the Ending

0

There’s a lyrical, almost dreamlike quality to Mudbound’s aesthetic – some might say Terrence Malick-like (i.e. drifting narration over stark yet beautiful farmland vistas). This imagery stands out especially when paired with the sad and ugly content Mudbound delves into – namely the racist conditions of the Jim Crow South. Two families – one white, the other black – struggle to make a living in the farmlands of 1940s Mississippi, each contending with the erratic conditions and prejudicial views of the time/area.

Filmmaker Dee Rees, adapting Hillary Jordan’s novel and rewriting Virgil Williams previous draft, crafts a timely look at how people under the same conditions can be driven apart by their own base, misguided views. The McAllan (Jason Clarke & Carey Mulligan) & Jackson (Rob Morgan & Mary J. Blige) families both have far more in common than differences and yet, because of their racial make up, the McAllans treat the Jacksons as ‘lesser-than’. When the Jackson’s son (Jason Mitchell) and McAllan’s younger brother (Garrett Hedlund) strike up a friendship, the tension between the families threatens to boil over into outright tragedy.

In the following interview with Dee Rees, she discusses adapting & rewriting Mudbound, changing the book’s ending, coming up with the look of the film and the timeliness of the film. For the full interview, watch above [Of note – there are some spoilers in the above interview]. Click here to read Adam’s review.

Here’s a list of what was discussed: