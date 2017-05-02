New ‘Defenders’ Teaser Reveals Clues to Elektra’s Return

0

Dead is never dead in the superhero realm, so it’s not surprising that the end of Elektra (Elodie Young) to conclude Daredevil Season 2 is really just the start. Most fans at the time predicted that she would be coming back in one form or another, and today Netflix has confirmed it. Though we don’t have many (or really any) details on what The Defenders is going to cover, we can probably guess that The Hand will play a major role. The Hand has been a major factor in both Daredevil and Iron Fist thus far, and their far-reaching syndicate — along with them resurrecting Elektra / Black Sky — feels like something The Defenders will need to unite to try and bring down.

The new teaser posted by The Defenders Twitter account shows the urn cracked open and the pouring of blood. So, you know, it’s not going to be a casual type of thing. Check it out below:

And as if there was any doubt, Young’s follow-up tweet confirmed it:

The drama begins! As the initial tweet suggests, Elektra’s return is not going to be embraced by the team, most especially Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). But I’m generally less interested in that than seeing these four (including Mike Colter‘s Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter‘s Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones‘ Iron Fist) coming together and working as a group. As we’ve seen in each character’s solo seasons, things are usually better when there’s some crossover.

The Defenders will run for eight episodes and also features Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Misty Knight (Simone Missick), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor), Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), Stick (Scott Glenn), Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and of course, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). Sigourney Weaver will also be joining the Marvel TV universe playing the villain of the series, Alexandra.

The Defenders premieres August 18th on Netflix.