New Images from ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Show the Superheroes in Street Clothes

0

Marvel’s The Defenders will finally unite the heroes of Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage and Marvel’s Iron Fist, the only hope for Hell’s Kitchen. In a kickass trailer that just recently premiered, fans got to see the title heroes team up (sort of) at long last, though they’re not all exactly fast friends from the get-go. New images today recapture some of the more dynamic moments from that trailer, showing off the gathered cast and some surprising allies.

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist). Additional cast members include Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing). Rosario Dawson returns as Claire Temple.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 12:01am PT, but in the meantime, you can catch up with the goings on in Hell’s Kitchen thanks to the show’s new viral site.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s The Defenders:

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together. The Netflix original series will launch globally on August 18, 2017.

For more on The Defenders, be sure to take a look at our most recent write-ups below: