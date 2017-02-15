‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ Cast and Filmmakers on Their Upcoming Netflix Movie

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. Written by Shelby Farrell and directed by Sydney Freeland, the film is about two teenage sisters that turn to robbing trains in order to support their family when their mom ends up in jail after an emotional meltdown. The film stars Ashleigh Murray, Rachel Crow, Danielle Nicolet, David Sullivan, Sasheer Zamata and Tim Blake Nelson. Unlike a lot of films that play Sundance hoping to be sold, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train was produced by Netflix and it’ll be available to watch on the streaming service March 17, 2017.

Shortly after the world premiere I sat down with cast, screenwriter Shelby Farrell, and director Sydney Freeland. They talked about how the movie came about, what drew them to the material, how each of the cast members got involved with the project, their favorite parts of the script, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch us play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they she to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.

