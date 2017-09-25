‘Dementia 13′ Remake Unleashes a Vengeful Ghost in a New Clip

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive new clip for Dementia 13, the upcoming remake of Francis Ford Coppola‘s film of the same name about “A vengeful ghost, a mysterious killer, and a family where everyone has a secret converge in one night of terror.” That’s pretty ambiguous as a far as plot descriptions go. The original was produced by Roger Corman and starred Luanna Anders as Louise, a scheming woman who murders her husband and travels to his family estate intent on claiming her inheritance, where she finds the family holding a memorial for a child they lost years ago. Louise tries to convince the family that she can communicate with the dead girl, but her plans and machinations go awry when an ax-wielding murderer shows up.

The remake comes from Chiller Films, and as you can see from our exclusive clip, they’ve heightened the supernatural element of the film, or at the very least, the theatricality of the supernatural fraud. Described as a “retelling” of Coppola’s 1963 film, Dementia 13 directed by Richard LeMay (Blood Bound) from a script by Dan DeFilippo (The Invaders) and Justin Smith (The Boy). The film stars Julia Campanelli (116), Ana Isabelle (The Eye), Marianne Noscheze (Horror Time), Channing Pickett (Redheads Anonymous), and Christian Ryan (Casters), and arrives in theaters on October 6, 2017, and on VOD and Digital HD on October 10, 2017. Watch our exclusive new clip below.