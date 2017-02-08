Demi Lovato on Voicing Smurfette in ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’

0

With Smurfs: The Lost Village opening April 7th, Sony Pictures Animation recently held a long lead press day where I got to talk with Demi Lovato about voicing Smurfette, in addition to seeing some footage from the upcoming animated film.

If you’re not familiar with Smurfs: The Lost Village, unlike the last installments, this one is fully computer-animated and is a fresh take on the franchise. Director Kelly Asbury recently said that the new film is “a radically different take on the Smurfs and their imaginary world, and much closer to the tone and style that creator Peyo initially envisioned.” When asked what his inspiration was for the film, Asbury replied:

“Many things inspired the type of movie we wanted to make. Everyone involved agreed that the story should be a high-adventure journey, so classic movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Goonies came to mind. The richness in color was influenced by the great French Impressionists painters. The Forbidden Forest where the Smurfs venture was envisioned as equal parts Oz, Pandora and Wonderland, filled with dangerous and magical creatures like Smurf-eating Flowers or Boxing and Kissing Plants, to name a few.”

Smurfs: The Lost Village also features the voices of Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf, Rainn Wilson as Gargamel, Joe Manganiello as Hefty, Danny Pudi as Brainy Smurf and Jack McBrayer as Clumsy Smurf.

During my exclusive interview with Demi Lovato, she talked about how she got involved in the project, what it was like going into the recording booth to act instead of sing, how much of herself was she able to put into Smurfette, what she remembers about being on Prison Break years ago, the status of her memoir, future projects, and a lot more.

Finally, before getting to the interview, here’s the official synopsis and recent trailer for Smurfs: The Lost Village:

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

COLLIDER: Hey, how are you doing?

DEMI LOVATO: I’m great, how are you?

I’m good. Good luck with today.

LOVATO: Oh, thank you!

Jumping on in since I know I have limited time, you’ve obviously spent a great deal of time in the recording booth. I’m curious what it was like going in to spend hours there when you’re not singing a thing.

LOVATO: It was a different experience for me, and I loved it. It was fun to be apart of an animated film that is still iconic and I loved it, it was really cool.

Can you could talk a little bit about the way it was for you in the booth and how much of yourself were you able to sort of put into the character?

LOVATO: I was able to put a lot of myself into the character. She’s a strong female lead, and I’d like to consider a strong woman, so being able to put that into the character was easy and comfortable.