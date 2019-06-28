Watch: ‘Our Cartoon President’ Gets in on the Democratic Presidential Primary Debates

Mere hours after the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary debate, the somewhat cartoonish characters on stage became actual cartoon caricatures in a new Showtime animation. The creators of Our Cartoon President released a new cold open today inspired by this week’s first 2020 Democratic debates for the upcoming episode on Sunday, June 30th at 8PM ET/PT on Showtime. The video includes cartoon versions of Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

In less than 12 hours following the debates, the episode intro was written, recorded, and animated. I see that lots of folks in the YouTube comments wonder how that’s possible. I point you all to our links below since we’ve chatted with the production team numerous times about their super-fast production pipeline and incredible animation technology that drastically shortens times from concept to final execution.

Check out the cold open from Our Cartoon President below:

The first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates, featuring Cartoons Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Marianne Williamson, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Amy Klobuchar, and the rest of them. New episodes of Our Cartoon President premiere Sundays at 8/7c, only on SHOWTIME.

In Sunday’s upcoming episode, Our Cartoon President decides to buck his party and reverse climate change to solve his sweating problem while a disheveled Cartoon Bernie Sanders asks Cartoon Mitt Romney to transform him into a polished candidate.

Here’s the official synopsis for Our Cartoon President:

Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It’s a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family. Trust us, it’s yuge, and you’re going to laugh bigly. R.J. Fried will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer.

