Final ‘Den of Thieves’ Trailer Will Yell at You Until You Submit

A new trailer for writer-director Christian Gudegast‘s action-crime-drama Den of Thieves is now available for your viewing pleasure. The film, which clearly draws inspiration from (and offers admiration for) Michael Mann‘s 1995 expert actioner Heat, centers on opposing groups on either side of law enforcement with a high-stakes heist acting as the main source of conflict at the center of all the explosive action. You could glean as much from the previously released trailer without going too far into the movie’s details.

This new and final trailer, however, is essentially a battle of exposition between Gerard Butler‘s over-the-top cop Nick Flanagan and Pablo Schreiber‘s all-out antagonist as the leader of the bank robbers. At two-and-a-half minutes, this trailer lays out just about everything you need to know about the premise, reveals a bunch of shots in which the cops ‘n’ robbers both seem to be interacting with each other ahead of the heist, and even snatches of the ultimate (I presume) shootout. Maybe this thing is heavy on the exposition because they don’t want to ruin the action beats in the film, or maybe because it’s masking the shortcomings of Gudegast’s first outing as a director. There might yet be a fun, intense heist film under all those info-dumps, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to find out.

Also starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores, Den of Thieves opens on January 19th.

