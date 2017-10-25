First ‘Den of Thieves’ Trailer Aims for ‘Heat’ and Misfires

0

Gerard Butler‘s latest theatrical outing under writer/director Dean Devlin (Independence Day) for Geostorm is not off to a great start. Sure, the film has taken in over $66 million worldwide in its first week, but it might end up as a $100 million loss for the Warner Bros. / Skydance partnership. Butler, however, is moving ahead with his next questionable career choice: Den of Thieves.

On the surface, the premise of this action-thriller from writer/director Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen) is decent: Aiming to be a modern version of the classic Michael Mann film Heat, this heist / shoot-em-up pits the corrupt LA County Sheriff’s Department against a team of elite bank robbers. And honestly, the first trailer for the film isn’t that bad, it’s just that the film’s premise overreaches its available resources. The cast has a decent amount of talent assembled and they appear to be all-in on the goings on of the cops ‘n’ crooks caper, it’s just nowhere near the level of Al Pacino vs Robert De Niro in their prime. If STX Entertainment lowers their expectations a bit, the film’s audience might just find itself watching an entertaining action picture.

Also starring Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores, Den of Thieves opens on January 19th.

