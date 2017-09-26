Denis Villeneuve on the Use of Color in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and Working with Roger Deakins

0

With Blade Runner 2049 opening in North America on October 6th, the other day I got to sit down with director Denis Villeneuve for an exclusive video interview. During our spoiler-free conversation he talked about how he was able to pull off the sequel, how he was never asked to plant seeds for possible future movies, getting to work with Director of Photography Roger Deakins for the third time, how he used color to help tell the story, if he ran into budget or time limitations while making the sequel, deleted scenes, and a lot more.

As most of you know, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi classic takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, with Harrison Ford reprising the iconic role. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay. The film also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis.

Check out what Denis Villeneuve had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, at this year’s Comic-Con, I did a much longer interview with Villeneuve, so if you’d like to see us talk about how he doesn’t believe in a lot of dialogue, his editing process, only shooting with one camera with no coverage, and so much more, click here to check that one out. You can also click here to read the very positive reactions from people that have seen the film.

Denis Villeneuve:

How did he pull this movie off?

Does he think this could be the beginning of a new Blade Runner franchise?

Talks about working with Roger Deakins and the use of color in the Blade Runner sequel. Reveals that Deakins was involved from Day One.

Did the limitations of time and/or budget impact the film or was he able to incorporate all of his ideas?

Did they have any deleted scenes?

