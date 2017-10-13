Rian Johnson & Denis Villeneuve Talk ‘Blade Runner 2049’ in Spoiler-Filled Conversation

0

Whatever you think about Blade Runner 2049, it’s impossible to watch that movie and deny that it is incredibly director-driven. Even though it’s a sequel, and even though it still feels like part of the world of the original Blade Runner, director Denis Villeneuve’s stamp and signature is felt in every frame. From the pace to the themes to the score and cinematography, Blade Runner 2049 fits right in line with Villeneuve’s other films like Sicario and Arrival, and it’s pretty terrific that we can have such a signature piece of filmmaking fit so well with what’s also something of a blockbuster sequel.

If you’re at all interested in how Villeneuve crafted Blade Runner 2049, or if you just want to hear two incredibly smart directors talk about their work, you’re going to want to listen to the new episode of DGA’s podcast The Director’s Cut, in which Villeneuve and Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson engage in a spoiler-filled 30-minute conversation about Blade Runner 2049.

It’s a really fantastic listen, made all the more fascinating by the fact that Johnson is moderating the conversation having just watched the movie for the first time. They talk about everything from Villeneuve’s collaboration with cinematographer Roger Deakins to some of the bigger plot moves, and also how Villenueve came to be directing the project in the first place.

Listen to the full conversation below.