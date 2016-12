Movie Talk: Dennis Villeneuve Eyed to Helm ‘Dune;’ Gareth Edwards Reveals Original ‘Rogue One’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (December 22nd, 2016) Dennis Tzeng, Jeremy Jahns, Ken Napzok, Jon Schnepp, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

Denis Villeneuve eyed to helm Dune reboot

Gareth Edwards reveals original ending for Rogue One (spoilers)

Blade Runner 2049 will be rated R

The Expendables 4 coming in 2018, will end series

Scorsese’s The Irishman to use de-aging effects for De Niro and Pacino

New trailer for War on Everyone starring Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena

Opening this week