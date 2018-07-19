‘The Equalizer 2′: Denzel Washington and Ashton Sanders on Working With Each Other

0

Denzel Washington has been on quite the run over the last few years with Oscar-nominated turns in films like Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq. and well received action films like Safe House, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer. The sequel to that last film, The Equalizer 2, features Washington reprising the role of Robert McCall who pursues the killers responsible for the death of a friend. McCall also focuses on guiding a young man named Miles out of a life of crime. Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders plays Miles and he delivers a subtly fantastic portrayal of a man in conflict between the pull of the criminal element in his neighborhood and the brighter, possible future that McCall is presenting to him.

The film includes the violent hand-to-hand fight sequences that marked the first film and an exploration of the themes of redemption and going home. The film also features some honest and uncompromising exchanges between Washington and Sanders that echo the interactions between Washington and Chloe Grace Moretz in The Equalizer.

At the press day for the movie, I sat down with both of them to ask why Washington chose this movie to be his first sequel, what he enjoyed exploring in this movie, and what Sanders learned from working with Washington.

