Exclusive Clip from ‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu-ray Teases More Minion Madness

After clearing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office this year, Universal and Illumination Entertainment’s animated adventure comedy Despicable Me 3 is now available to own as a digital copy! To celebrate that fact, we have an exclusive clip from the film’s bonus features to share with you today. And if you are a fan of the Minions (let’s face it, everyone is), then you’re going to love this early look.

Dubbed “Minion Moments”, this special feature revisits everyone’s favorite Minions as they embark on new mini-adventures. In our particular clip, the Minions play a very realistic version of a virtual reality game before dealing with a spider infestation in the most extreme possible way. Brush up on your Minionese and take a look!

Despicable Me 3 is out on Digital today and Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand December 5th! Check out our exclusive clip from the Bonus Features of Illumination Entertainment and Universal’s Despicable Me 3 Blu-ray:

Illumination and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment present Despicable Me 3 on Digital and Digital 3D November 21st and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand December 5th. The characters beloved by everyone – Gru, his wife Lucy, their three adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions provide hours of family fun in this heartwarmingly subversive comedy from Academy Award-nominated producer Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me Franchise) and directors Pierre Coffin (Despicable Me Franchise) and Kyle Balda (Minions 1 & 2, The Lorax). Despicable Me 3 is the ultimate holiday gift, with almost an entire hour of exclusive bonus features including an all-new mini-movie, a never-before-released deleted scene, and much more!

Illumination, the studio that brought you Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and the Despicable Me franchise, continues the adventures of Gru and his family in Despicable Me 3. After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker, “South Park,” Team America: World Police), the latest evil mastermind to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother — a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin’s despicable footsteps — the former super-villain rediscovers just how good it feels to be bad.

Academy Award-nominee Steve Carell (Foxcatcher) reprises his hilarious role as reformed criminal mastermind Gru, as well as his newly discovered twin, Dru. The all-star voice cast also features Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, Despicable Me 2), Miranda Cosgrove (Despicable Me 1 & 2, School of Rock), Steve Coogan (The Secret Life of Pets, Philomena), Jenny Slate (Zootopia, The Secret Life of Pets), Dana Gaier (Despicable Me 1 & 2) and legendary singer and actress Julie Andrews (The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins).

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL: