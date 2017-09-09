This Week in Animation: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Crosses $1 Billion at the Worldwide Box Office

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week saw Universal and Illumination Entertainment’s film Despicable Me 3 crossing $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a very impressive feat. In other movie news, The LEGO Ninjago Movie has unveiled new character posters and a featurette, while Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro drops two trailers–one new, one vintage–ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release. And if Frozen‘s soundtrack still plays in your head, you’ll want to sample the new songs from the short film, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

On the TV side, we have an early look at a new guest star and surprise villain coming to next week’s episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’re a fan of The Powerpuff Girls, you’ll want to keep an eye on Cartoon Network next Sunday to find out the identity of the fourth hero! We also have an update on Netflix’s Trollhunters as to the Season 1 DVD release date and premiere date for Season 2. All that and more follows below.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!