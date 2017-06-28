Miranda Cosgrove on Growing Up in ‘Despicable Me 3’

0

Growing up with a character can be a strange thing. When Miranda Cosgrove first started voicing Margo in Despicable Me, she was fourteen, the character – twelve. Not much of an age gap. But now, three films later, Margo is only two years older while Cosgrove is a college student. There’s a slight meta-commentary within Despicable Me 3 reflecting this age discrepancy, Margo yearning to be treated as an adult, while everyone else acts as if she’s just fourteen, which, well, technically she is… It’s a tough movie for Margo, who not only has to deal with protective parents and annoying siblings, but also the unwanted attention of a heavyset French boy (who often refers to himself as a “French dumpling”). But where Margo can’t seem to catch a break, Cosgrove herself has successfully made the jump from child actor (iCarly) to just actor, period.

In the following interview with Miranda Cosgrove, she discusses the transition to more adult roles, re-watching old iCarly episodes and getting back into the mind-set of a fourteen-year-old. For the full interview, watch above.

Miranda Cosgrove:

Cosgrove on if she re-watches her old childhood performances on iCarly

On what she would differently on iCarly

On if her approach to Margo has shifted over the years

On getting back into the mindset of a fourteen-year-old for Despicable Me 3

On her approach to live action vs. animation

On how the story for Despicable Me 3 shifted over the year-plus recording

On the transition to becoming an adult actor

