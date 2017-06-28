Miranda Cosgrove on Growing Up in ‘Despicable Me 3’

-
Growing up with a character can be a strange thing. When Miranda Cosgrove first started voicing Margo in Despicable Me, she was fourteen, the character – twelve. Not much of an age gap. But now, three films later, Margo is only two years older while Cosgrove is a college student. There’s a slight meta-commentary within Despicable Me 3 reflecting this age discrepancy, Margo yearning to be treated as an adult, while everyone else acts as if she’s just fourteen, which, well, technically she is… It’s a tough movie for Margo, who not only has to deal with protective parents and annoying siblings, but also the unwanted attention of a heavyset French boy (who often refers to himself as a “French dumpling”). But where Margo can’t seem to catch a break, Cosgrove herself has successfully made the jump from child actor (iCarly) to just actor, period.
In the following interview with Miranda Cosgrove, she discusses the transition to more adult roles, re-watching old iCarly episodes and getting back into the mind-set of a fourteen-year-old. For the full interview, watch above.
Miranda Cosgrove:
- Cosgrove on if she re-watches her old childhood performances on iCarly
- On what she would differently on iCarly
- On if her approach to Margo has shifted over the years
- On getting back into the mindset of a fourteen-year-old for Despicable Me 3
- On her approach to live action vs. animation
- On how the story for Despicable Me 3 shifted over the year-plus recording
- On the transition to becoming an adult actor
Here’s the official synopsis for Despicable Me 3:
The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions. Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017.
The animated film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud.
Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.