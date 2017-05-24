‘Despicable Me 3’: New Trailer Touts Gru’s Return to Supervillainy

Universal has released a new Despicable Me 3 trailer. In the sequel, Steve Carell will not only be reprising his role as Gru, but also Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru, “who is exactly like Gru except with hair, and also different in every way.” This time around, Gru will be facing off against Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former child star “driven to supervillainy as a result of the abrupt cancelation of his TV series when he hit puberty.”
However, Bratt plays a very small role in this trailer. What they really seem to be pushing is the Gru/Dru relationship, and that the minions go to jail this time. And while that may sound thin and uninteresting, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that these movies have grossed billions of dollars, not to mention all of the merchandise they create. Illumination may not make the best animated films, or even the second best animated films, but their movies make a lot of money, and presumably, Despicable Me 3 will continue that trend.
Check out the Despicable Me 3 trailer below. The film opens June 30th and also features the voices of Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and Julie Andrews.
Here’s the official synopsis for Despicable Me 3:
The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions. Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017.
The animated film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud.
Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.