‘Despicable Me 3’: New Trailer Touts Gru’s Return to Supervillainy

Universal has released a new Despicable Me 3 trailer. In the sequel, Steve Carell will not only be reprising his role as Gru, but also Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru, “who is exactly like Gru except with hair, and also different in every way.” This time around, Gru will be facing off against Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former child star “driven to supervillainy as a result of the abrupt cancelation of his TV series when he hit puberty.”

However, Bratt plays a very small role in this trailer. What they really seem to be pushing is the Gru/Dru relationship, and that the minions go to jail this time. And while that may sound thin and uninteresting, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that these movies have grossed billions of dollars, not to mention all of the merchandise they create. Illumination may not make the best animated films, or even the second best animated films, but their movies make a lot of money, and presumably, Despicable Me 3 will continue that trend.

Check out the Despicable Me 3 trailer below. The film opens June 30th and also features the voices of Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and Julie Andrews.

