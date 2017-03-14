‘Despicable Me 3′ Trailer: Gru Plans Evil Schemes with His Twin Brother, Dru

0

Universal Pictures has released the first Despicable Me 3 trailer. In the sequel, Steve Carell will not only be reprising his role as Gru, but also Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru, “who is exactly like Gru except with hair, and also different in every way.” This time around, Gru will be facing off against Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former child star “driven to supervillainy as a result of the abrupt cancellation of his TV series when he hit puberty.”

Unfortunately, there’s not much of Bratt in this trailer and the focus is more on Dru drawing Gru back into a life of crime after Gru is “fired” for being an unsuccessful supervillain (one would think that being a supervillain would allow more freedom rather than having to answer to a boss). I’m not really expecting much from this movie since Illumination makes the laziest animated films possible, but it will still probably make over a billion dollars worldwide since people can’t get enough of the minions, who surprisingly don’t feature all that much in this trailer. However, they’ll likely be a constant presence since they’re the ones that move the merchandise for the successful franchise.

Directed by returning franchise director Pierre Coffin and Minions helmer Kyle Balda, Despicable Me 3 also features the voices of Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate and Julie Andrews and arrives in theaters on June 30th. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: