Steve Carell & Kristen Wiig on Speaking ‘Minionese’ for ‘Despicable Me 3′

Everyday, no matter where, I see The Minions, their googly eyes stalking me around Los Angeles – in shops, behind buildings, in my apartment, heck, even on my computer. They’re such a phenomena – I wouldn’t be surprised if Merriam-Webster replaced the definition of ‘minion’ with their oval, yellow visage. This is ‘The Minions’ world. I just take up space.

The Minions are so culturally omnipresent, they even have their own language – a loose jumble of Korean, Spanish, Chinese, French and, well, just gibberish. Through three films and a spin-off, this simple joke – the ‘Bello-Bee Doo-Tatata Bala Tu’ of the Minion tongue – has slowly begun to morph into an honest-to-god real language of its own, known now as ‘Minionese’. In a couple years, there will probably even be a Minion Dictionary and children (*& adults*) will start calling one another ‘Bella’ and telling each other ‘Pola Nola Matoka’.

The Minion takeover continues this week with the release of Despicable Me 3, which sees each ‘Despicable’ character venture off on their own. Gru (Steve Carell) reconnects with a long lost brother (also voiced by Carell); Lucy (Kristen Wiig) struggles for the acceptance of her adopted daughters; and The Minions decide they don’t need to play second fiddle to anybody, becoming their own boss.

At the film’s press day, Steve Carell & Kristen Wiig revealed if they can speak the ‘Minion’ language (a.k.a. the language of the future), and discussed how Despicable Me 3 changed from the initial recordings to release. For the full interview, watch above.

Steve Carell & Kristen Wiig:

Carrel and Wiig on if they understand/can speak the Minion’s language

On if they have a say in the direction of their characters

On how Despicable Me 3 changed from the initial recordings to release

Wiig on how the Despicable Me franchise compares to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise

