‘The Glass Castle’: Destin Daniel Cretton on Balancing Fact and Fiction When Telling a True Story

With The Glass Castle opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton for an exclusive video interview. He talked about why he wanted to tell this story as his follow up to Short Term 12, if it was tough to get financing, balancing fact and fiction when making a film based on a true story, what he learned from early screenings, deleted scenes, and how he’s currently adapting Just Mercy as a possible next project.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it’s based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls and chronicles the life of a successful New York-based journalist all the way back to her poverty-filled upbringing. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts playing her eccentric parents. Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, Robin Bartlett and Ian Armitage also star.

Check out what Destin Daniel Cretton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer.

