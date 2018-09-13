‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Raid Trailer Teases Tomorrow’s “Last Wish” Event

0

Bungie has course-corrected in a big way with the launch of Destiny 2 and its latest DLC expansion “Forsaken.” Now, as players around the world are grinding for gear and power upgrades, the company is getting ready to see just whose team has what it takes to place World’s First in the new raid, “Last Wish.” The raid launches tomorrow, Friday, September 14th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and Bungie celebrated that fact with the release of a brand new raid trailer.

Granted, lots of Destiny players have already had a sneak peek at some aspects of the upcoming raid, including the loot chest and access to full raid gear. Bungie eventually came up with a fix for this one-sided end-around, though other exploits still plague the sequel story. And despite the obvious loophole that allowed players into the raid area earlier than intended, said players who took advantage of it will not be banned, suspended, or have their ill-gotten loot removed. That’s not exactly been well-received by other rule-abiding members of the gaming community who are grinding their way up to the presumed 550 power level in time for the raid, but them’s the breaks.

Check out the new raid trailer ahead of tomorrow’s launch:

“Assemble a team… Send them into the heart of the City. Kill that creature and extract its heart.” The Last Wish Raid goes live on Friday, September 14 at 10AM PT. The riches of the Dreaming City await those who are victorious.

So are you part of a raid team that’s been prepping all week? Or are you going to tune into your favorite stream, or http://watch.twitch.tv/lastwish, to see who comes out on top with World’s First? Let us know in the comments!

