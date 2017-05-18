‘Destiny 2’ Gameplay Trailer Revealed as New Details Emerge

0

Released worldwide in September of 2014, the videogame Destiny has developed a massive community of dedicated players who have participated in raids, strikes, and the occasional game of hide-and-seek. These players have seen DLCs come and go in the form of four expansion packs released over the years, but as time wore on, optimism grew for the eventual sequel to their beloved game. That day is officially coming soon since Destiny 2 was recently revealed to be arriving on store shelves on September 8th of this year.

Today, Bungie, along with Activision and a surprise appearance from Blizzard, hosted a livestream event in which the first gameplay trailer was revealed. Additionally, some other details on the sequel were confirmed, like the return of raids, strikes, and The Crucible, the ability to explore four new worlds, and updates that should make PvE, PvP, and solo players happy. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the announcement that Blizzard would be exclusively hosting the PC version of the game–a first appearance on the platform for Destiny–on their BattleNet service.

Scope the new gameplay trailer for Destiny 2 below:

From the makers of the acclaimed hit game Destiny, comes the much-anticipated action shooter sequel, Destiny 2. Experience an all new cinematic story campaign, innovative cooperative gameplay, and intense competitive multiplayer as you journey across unexplored worlds to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. New Legends Will Rise on September 8. Pre-order Destiny 2 to get early Beta access.

You can also check out the entire hourlong live-stream below, followed by a breakdown of the new details for the upcoming game:

Here’s a nice round-up of the necessary details for Destiny 2, courtesy of Bleeding Cool, which has the full breakdown on their site:

DLC expansions will likely focus on returning characters, Osiris and Rasputin

Pre-orders get early access to a beta

It will release on September 8, 2017

Guardian’s physical appearances will carry over; stats and equipment will not

First story mission: The Red War Campaign

Strikes are returning, starting with “The Inverted Spire”

New co-operative Strikes in Destiny 2. Infiltrate an enemy stronghold with three players or matchmake with other Guardians. pic.twitter.com/COJbpOlxhs — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) May 18, 2017