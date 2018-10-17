First ‘Destroyer’ Trailer Reveals Nicole Kidman in the Gritty Crime Thriller

0

Annapurna Pictures has released the first Destroyer trailer for the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller. Directed by The Invitation filmmaker Karyn Kusama, the film stars Nicole Kidman as an LAPD detective who is haunted by her undercover past, which gains fresh relevance when an old gang leader resurfaces. As the physically weary Kidman sets out to clean up the case, viewers are treated to flashbacks that slowly reveal how her undercover operation went so wrong.

The smart thing about this trailer is that it’s hammering on the movie’s best aspect, which is Kidman. The movie is worth seeing just for her performance, and while the film as a whole is a little rough around the edges and has some trouble finding an ending, it holds together largely because Kidman is so captivating. I don’t know if folks will go for a gritty neo-noir, but they should definitely go to see Kidman’s work here.

Check out the Destroyer trailer below and click here to read Adam’s review of the film from TIFF. Scripted by The Invitation writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, the film also stars Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn, and Scoot McNairy. Destroyer hits theaters on December 25th.