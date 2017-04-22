This Week in Animation: ‘Detective Conan’ on Pace for a Series Best at the Box Office

0

In This Week in Animation, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Last weekend, Japan’s box office saw two anime titans battling it out for the top spot. Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter beat out Crayon Shin-chan: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri and is on pace to be the best performing film of the series. Coming to U.S. theaters will be the entire Season 1 run of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, from Wit Studio and director Tetsurō Araki, who brought us Attack on Titan, with Code Geass writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. Speaking of titans, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is now available on Blu-ray and DVD; we have a new clip and a bunch of images to celebrate that fact. We’ve also got some behind-the-scenes storyboard art from Dash Shaw‘s animated feature film My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea for you to check out.

On the TV side of things, D23–the upcoming Disney expo–will unveil a host of treasures from the Disney archives, among them, art from an unproduced animated short starring Donald Duck titled “Pirate Gold.” Believe it or not, but a series version of the Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron is coming to Netflix in early May as Spirit Riding Free; we have a look at the first trailer. And if it’s debut trailers you want, we also have an early look at the new YouTubeRed series, Fruit Ninja: Frenzy Force.

