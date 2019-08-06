Exclusive : ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ 4K Clip Brings the Title Characters to Life

0

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is bringing Pokémon: Detective Pikachu to 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray today, August 6th. And to celebrate that fact, we’re bringing you an exclusive look behind the scenes of the home video release’s special features. In the following clip, you’ll get a glimpse at how the VFX team brought the world-famous characters to life, not just in animated fashion, but in a photorealistic way that showed what their furry, scaly, and feathery texture would look like in our real world. Check it out below!

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu and is based on the beloved Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time. With Detective Mode on Blu-ray, watch Pokémon: Detective Pikachu like you’ve never seen it before and discover a world of hidden clues, behind-the-scenes footage, pop-up trivia, Pokémon facts, fun featurettes, Easter eggs and more!

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Detective Mode

Alternate Opening

My Pokémon Adventure

Creating the World of Detective Pikachu: Welcome to Ryme City

Creating the World of Detective Pikachu: Uncovering the Magic

Creating the World of Detective Pikachu: Action

Creating the World of Detective Pikachu: Colorful Characters

Creating the World of Detective Pikachu: Bringing Pokémon to Life

Mr. Mime’s Audio Commentary

Ryan Reynolds – Outside the Actor’s Studio

“Carry On” by Rita Ora and Kygo (Music Video)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu also stars Pokémon: Detective Pikachu as Tim and Kathryn Newton as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story. The supporting cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Rita Ora, Oscar-nominee Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

The film was directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps, Monsters Vs. Aliens), from a story by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Nicole Perlman, with a screenplay by Hernandez, Samit, Letterman and Derek Connolly, based on the Detective Pikachu video game developed by Creatures Inc. It was produced by Mary Parent and Cale Boyter for Legendary Pictures, and Hidenaga Katakami and Don McGowan for The Pokémon Company. Serving as executive producers were Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Ali Mendes, Tsunekazu Ishihara, Kenji Okubo, Toshio Miyahara, Hiro Matsuoka, and Koji Ueda.

Launched in 1996 to an overwhelming response, the Pokémon brand is a global sensation that now encompasses a robust video gaming fandom with over 324 million units sold worldwide, a trading card game available in 11 languages with more than 25.7 billion cards purchased, an animated television series in its 22nd season that is available in more than 160 countries and over 20 animated films, as well as books, manga comics, music, toys, merchandise and apps, including the wildly popular Pokémon GO, which has been downloaded over 850 million times and is enjoyed across the globe by fans of all ages.