‘Detective Pikachu’ Begins Production on the WTF Movie of 2019, Starring Ryan Reynolds

Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures announced today that principal photography has begun on Detective Pikachu, the first live-action film based on the globally popular Pokémon franchise. Nope, you’re not having a fever dream (well, maybe you are, I’m not a doctor); this is a real thing that’s going to be in real theaters next year. It’ll also, not coincidentally, be a character introduced to the Nintendo 3DS family of systems early this year, since the game is used as inspiration for the storyline.

Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) in the title role, with Ken Watanabe (Godzilla), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), the film is from director Rob Letterman (Goosebumps, Gulliver’s Travels) and writers Nicole Perlman and Letterman, with Eric Pearson and Tom McCarthy having completed the production polishes. Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters in North America on May 10, 2019.

Here’s more from the studio’s press release, though plot details are slim to none at the moment: