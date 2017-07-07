The Cast of ‘Detroit’ Talks about Filming Kathryn Bigelow’s Searing Drama in New Featurette

0

Annapurna has released a new Detroit featurette, and this one focuses on the cast of the film focusing on the experience of filming scenes based on real events and working with such talented fellow actors.

For those unfamiliar with the film, the crime thriller is set against the backdrop of the Detroit riots of 1967, which were initiated by a police raid of an unlicensed bar in the city’s Near West Side. The confrontations turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 39 people and leaving hundreds wounded as the riots lasted for five days. Kathryn Bigelow’s film, which was scripted by Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), looks to zero in on one specific event that took place during the riots—a raid of a motel that blurred the lines between good cops and bad cops.

It’s been almost five years since Bigelow’s last film, Zero Dark Thirty, and I’m incredibly excited that we’re less than a month away from her new feature. I’m very curious to see how she’s going to tackle the subject matter, especially since it’s so multifaceted. Thankfully, she’s got an incredible cast to tell this story, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Check out the Detroit featurette below. The film opens August 4th and stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris Davis, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Detroit: