Final ‘Detroit’ Trailer Ratchets up the Tension

0

Annapurna has released the final Detroit trailer. Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film chronicles the events that happened at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 Detroit riots. I saw the film earlier this week, and it left me angry, shaken, and utterly captivated. The movie is part war-film, part horror story, and this trailer does a good job of conveying how tense the picture is while also mixing in blurbs. Detroit isn’t an easy prestige piece or just a way for Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal to be topical. It’s experiential like Dunkirk, and just as nerve-wracking. The only difference is that World War II is over; you can’t miss the parallels Detroit is drawing. Click here for my full review.

Check out the final Detroit trailer below. The film opens in select theaters on Friday and nationwide on August 4th. It stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris Davis, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

Also, if you live in the Atlanta area, while the film does open here on Friday, we’re still giving away free passes for a screening next week. Click here for details on how to enter.

Here’s the official synopsis for Detroit: