Powerful New ‘Detroit’ Trailer Pushes Oscar Consideration for Kathryn Bigelow’s Thriller

Perhaps sensing that the Oscar race is pretty wide open at the moment, Annapurna Pictures is making a pretty big “For Your Consideration” push for Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s tense dramatic thriller Detroit. That includes a new trailer, which is the most powerful one yet, as well as a limited theatrical re-release beginning on December 1st.

The movie chronicles the events that happened at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 Detroit riots. The film was surrounded by secrecy as Bigelow was filming, and when Detroit was finally released in theaters this August, it garnered mostly positive reviews albeit not exactly the enthusiastic kind that vaulted Bigelow’s previous film, Zero Dark Thirty, into the Oscar conversation in a big way. Detroit’s mid section is its strongest, and there it essentially plays out as a harrowing home invasion thriller. Through her intentionally claustrophobic camera work, Bigelow looks to craft a visceral experience for the viewer, putting them in the shoes of these young African-Americans who were literally terrorized by racist cops.

Indeed, this is definitely a film “of the moment” and that’s where this For Your Consideration trailer puts its focus. Great Oscar campaigns usually have a narrative, and the one for Detroit appears to be zeroing in on the timeliness of the film. I’m still not sure response to Detroit is enthusiastic enough to get it into the Oscar conversation in a significant way (it struggled at the box office), but this year’s race is incredibly open, so it’s certainly possible. And the film features admirable work from folks like Bigelow, Will Poulter, and Algee Smith

Check out the new Detroit trailer below. The film hits Digital HD on November 28th and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 12th.