‘Detroit’ Trailer Reveals Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ Follow-Up

0

Annapurna Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated new film, now titled Detroit. Scripted by Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), the crime drama is set against the backdrop of the Detroit riots of 1967, which were initiated by a police raid of an unlicensed bar in the city’s Near West Side. The confrontations turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 39 people and leaving hundreds wounded as the riots lasted for five days.

Bigelow’s film looks to take a vignette approach, telling a variety of different stories set in and around the riots as told through various points of view. John Boyega, however, is clearly the film’s protagonist, a black police officer working alongside a predominantly white department, putting him in a very tough position. This trailer is solid, and it marks the first trailer created by Annapurna Pictures as the production company behind films like The Master, Foxcatcher, and Spring Breakers is using Detroit to debut its brand new marketing and distribution arm.

Bigelow is a tremendous filmmaker with a particular penchant for holding tension, and Detroit looks to see her expanding her canvas in interesting ways. While The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty feel like chapters of the same book, Detroit is a very different kind of socio-political drama and I’m incredibly eager to see what her and Boal have put together this time around. So far, so good.

Check out the Detroit trailer below. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, Joseph David-Jones, Malcolm David Kelley, John Krasinski, Jacob Latimore, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Ben O’Toole, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Algee Smith, Peyton Alex Smith, Jeremy Strong, Ephraim Sykes, and Leon Thomas III. Detroit opens in theaters on August 4th.