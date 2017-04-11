‘Detroit’ Trailer Teaser Previews Kathryn Bigelow’s Highly Anticipated New Crime Drama

0

Annapurna Pictures has unveiled a trailer teaser for Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated new film, now titled Detroit. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of the Detroit riots of 1967, which were initiated by a police raid of an unlicensed bar in the city’s Near West Side. The confrontations turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 39 people and leaving hundreds wounded as the riots lasted for five days.

Bigelow reunites with her Oscar-winning Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty scribe Mark Boal on this film, and it represents a fascinating choice of material for the filmmaker who remains the only woman to ever win the Best Director Oscar. Bigelow’s past two films tackled current socio-political issues from a contemporary standpoint, but Detroit looks to be chronicling an event from our past that feels all too relevant today.

This trailer teaser is brief and light on footage, but seeing as how it’s been five years since her last movie, I’m just happy to be seeing something. Moreover, Detroit will be the first Annapurna Pictures film that the production company will also distribute, as the studio behind films like The Master and 20th Century Women recently launched their own marketing and distribution arm. So Detroit is a big movie in more ways than one.

Check out the trailer teaser below and check back tomorrow for the full trailer. The ensemble cast includes John Boyega, Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, Joseph David-Jones, Malcolm David Kelley, John Krasinski, Jacob Latimore, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Ben O’Toole, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Algee Smith, Peyton Alex Smith, Jeremy Strong, Ephraim Sykes, and Leon Thomas III. Detroit opens in theaters on August 4th.