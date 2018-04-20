‘Detroiters’ Season 2 Trailer Reminds Us Why It Is the Purest Joy

0

There’s a lot of TV, I get it. An ungodly amount, even. But there are certain shows that you just have to make time for, especially when there are as weird, hilarious, cinematic, and joyous as Comedy Central’s Detroiters. The show returns for its second season in June, and even if you’ve never watched it before, this first trailer explains everything you need to know about why the show is great.

The trailer takes its cues from classic sitcoms of yore, but the humor is pure Detroiters. The series comes from Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson (real-life best friends, which makes everything even better), who star as, well, two best friends at a Detroit advertising agency. They’re terrible at their job, but they never (or rarely) let that get them down. The show is filled with sunny optimism, bizarre (and wickedly smart) humor, and a really finely crafted style that makes it a stand-out. And as sharp as it can be, it’s also unexpectedly full of warmth and love. Don’t miss this absolute gem of a series (and if you already know it’s a gem, get excited that it’s back soon!)

Detroiters Season 2 will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m., and then each Thursday at 10:30 p.m. through finale. Check out the trailer below:

And here’s the full synopsis: