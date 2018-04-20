‘Detroiters’ Season 2 Trailer Reminds Us Why It Is the Purest Joy

There’s a lot of TV, I get it. An ungodly amount, even. But there are certain shows that you just have to make time for, especially when there are as weird, hilarious, cinematic, and joyous as Comedy Central’s Detroiters. The show returns for its second season in June, and even if you’ve never watched it before, this first trailer explains everything you need to know about why the show is great.
The trailer takes its cues from classic sitcoms of yore, but the humor is pure Detroiters. The series comes from Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson (real-life best friends, which makes everything even better), who star as, well, two best friends at a Detroit advertising agency. They’re terrible at their job, but they never (or rarely) let that get them down. The show is filled with sunny optimism, bizarre (and wickedly smart) humor, and a really finely crafted style that makes it a stand-out. And as sharp as it can be, it’s also unexpectedly full of warmth and love. Don’t miss this absolute gem of a series (and if you already know it’s a gem, get excited that it’s back soon!)
Detroiters Season 2 will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m., and then each Thursday at 10:30 p.m. through finale. Check out the trailer below:
And here’s the full synopsis:
Detroiters stars real-life best friends and Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson as small-time ad men in the Motor City. Whatever they do, they do it together. And no matter what, Tim and Sam’s love for each other and their city never wavers. In the second season, Tim and Sam work with bigger clients including the Michigan Science Center; Sam pursues new romantic interests; Tim’s brother starts working at Cramblin Duvet and has a disruptive effect on the office; and the guys produce an ad with their hero, legendary Detroit news anchor, Mort Crim. The ten-episode second season guest stars include Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Faizon Love, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Minor, Conner O’Malley, Nora Dunn, Mort Crim, and University of Michigan football coach, Jim Harbaugh.