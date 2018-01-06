Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

This Week in Animation: ‘DEVILMAN: crybaby’ Tears onto Netflix with 10 Insane Episodes

by      January 6, 2018

0

devilman-crybaby-netflix-trailer-reviewHappy New Year, animation aficionados! In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Related Content
Previous Article
'Golden Exits' Trailer Finds Emily Browning Stirring Up Trouble with Jason Schwartzman
Next Article
Friday Box Office: 'Insidious: The Last Key' Opens Strong with $12 Million
Tags

Television