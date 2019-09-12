First Look at ‘Annihilation’ Director Alex Garland’s FX Series ‘DEVS’

0

FX has unveiled the first image from the upcoming original limited series DEVS. The highly anticipated show hails from Ex Machina and Annihilation filmmaker Alex Garland, who serves as executive producer and director of the new show. DEVS is described as a high-tech suspense thriller about a young software engineer who investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

The news comes hand-in-hand with the revelation that DEVS will have its big unveiling at New York Comic-Con on October 5th. A panel discussion with Garland, executive producer Allon Reich, and cast members Sonoya Mizuno, Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman, and Alison Pill will offer an exclusive sneak peek at the series, and we can probably expect the first trailer to arrive at that time.

DEVS runs just eight episodes in length, but Garland wrote and directed all of them, making this a delightfully auteurish piece of TV content. It was striking that in the wake of Annihilation—one of the most ambitious films of 2018—Garland made the move to television, but of course his brand of unique filmmaking is becoming harder and harder to get made for the big screen.

Mizuno’s lead character is glimpsed in the first image from the show, which you can check out below. DEVS is set to premiere on FX sometime in 2020.