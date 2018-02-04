Facebook Messenger

Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, and Reed Morano Take Top Honors at DGA Awards

by      February 4, 2018

0

the-shape-of-water-sally-hawkins-slice

After last night’s Directors Guild of America Awards, which were hosted by Judd Apatow, it’s now seemingly impossible that Guillermo del Toro won’t win the Best Director award at this year’s Oscars. The director, who also took home honors from the PGA, took the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievment in a Feature Film at the DGA Awards for The Shape of Water, beating out major competition from the likes of Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, and Christopher Nolan. Though I still hold out hope that Lady Bird or Get Out will take the Best Picture statue, del Toro is certainly a worthy recipient and it seems nearly impossible that he won’t come home with at least one prize when the Oscars arrive.

jordan-peele-get-out

Image via Universal Pictures

Below the top prize, Peele thankfully was handed the award for best first feature, while Matthew Heineman took home a prize for his excellent documentary, City of Ghosts. On the TV side, Reed Morano of The Handmaid’s Tale, Beth McCarthy-Miller of Veep, and Jean-Marc Vallee of Big Little Lies were awarded for their directorial efforts, while SNL and last year’s Academy Awards were also handed prize. Still, the big takeaway is that del Toro will almost certainly now be the third of the three amigos, which includes past winners Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro González Iñárritu, to take home not just the DGA awards but the directing Oscars. You can take a look at the full list of winners, including winners from reality series directing and commercial directing, below.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film

GUILLERMO del TORO – WINNER
The Shape of Water
(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. del Toro’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale
Production Manager: Dennis Chapman
First Assistant Director: Pierre Henry
Second Assistant Director: Tyler Delben
This is Mr. del Toro’s first DGA Award nomination

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016

JORDAN PEELE
Get Out
(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Peele’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Marcei A. Brown, Rick A. Osako (Fairhope Unit)
First Assistant Director: Gerard DiNardi
Second Assistant Directors: Ram Paul Silbey, Marc Newland (Fairhope Unit), Jack McKenna (New York Unit)
Second Second Assistant Director: Maggie Ballard
Location Manager: Kurt Enger (New York Unit)
This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Peele. He is also nominated in the Feature Film category for Get Out.

DRAMATIC SERIES

REED MORANO
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred” (Hulu)

Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia

COMEDY SERIES

BETH McCARTHY‑MILLER – WINNER
Veep, “Chicklet” (HBO)

Ms. McCarthy‑Miller’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
First Assistant Director: Dale Stern
Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo
Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI‑SERIES

JEAN‑MARC VALLÉE – WINNER
Big Little Lies (HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg
First Assistant Director: David Ticotin
Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy
Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon” (NBC) 

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards (ABC) – WINNER

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

REALITY PROGRAMS

BRIAN SMITH
MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks” (FOX) – WINNER

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Anna Moulaison
Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO
Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny” (Netflix) – WINNER

COMMERCIALS

MARTIN de THURAH – WINNER
(Epoch Films)

Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein
First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein
First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House
First Assistant Director: Jey Wada
Second Assistant Director: Curtis Smith

DOCUMENTARY

MATTHEW HEINEMAN
City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

Latest News