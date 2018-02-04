Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, and Reed Morano Take Top Honors at DGA Awards

0

After last night’s Directors Guild of America Awards, which were hosted by Judd Apatow, it’s now seemingly impossible that Guillermo del Toro won’t win the Best Director award at this year’s Oscars. The director, who also took home honors from the PGA, took the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievment in a Feature Film at the DGA Awards for The Shape of Water, beating out major competition from the likes of Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, and Christopher Nolan. Though I still hold out hope that Lady Bird or Get Out will take the Best Picture statue, del Toro is certainly a worthy recipient and it seems nearly impossible that he won’t come home with at least one prize when the Oscars arrive.

Below the top prize, Peele thankfully was handed the award for best first feature, while Matthew Heineman took home a prize for his excellent documentary, City of Ghosts. On the TV side, Reed Morano of The Handmaid’s Tale, Beth McCarthy-Miller of Veep, and Jean-Marc Vallee of Big Little Lies were awarded for their directorial efforts, while SNL and last year’s Academy Awards were also handed prize. Still, the big takeaway is that del Toro will almost certainly now be the third of the three amigos, which includes past winners Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro González Iñárritu, to take home not just the DGA awards but the directing Oscars. You can take a look at the full list of winners, including winners from reality series directing and commercial directing, below.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film

GUILLERMO del TORO – WINNER

The Shape of Water

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016

JORDAN PEELE

Get Out

(Universal Pictures)

DRAMATIC SERIES

REED MORANO

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred” (Hulu)

COMEDY SERIES

BETH McCARTHY‑MILLER – WINNER

Veep, “Chicklet” (HBO)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI‑SERIES

JEAN‑MARC VALLÉE – WINNER

Big Little Lies (HBO)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards (ABC) – WINNER

REALITY PROGRAMS

BRIAN SMITH

MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks” (FOX) – WINNER

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO

Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny” (Netflix) – WINNER

COMMERCIALS

MARTIN de THURAH – WINNER

(Epoch Films)

Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

DOCUMENTARY

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios) – WINNER