DGA TV Nominations Include Bill Hader, Donald Glover, and Sacha Baron Cohen

0

The Directors Guild of America Awards have announced nominees in their TV, commercials, and documentary categories ahead of tomorrow’s feature film nominations announcement. The TV nominations consist of a pretty swell batch, from Barry’s Bill Hader to Atlanta’s Donald Glover and Hiro Murai. On the drama side, Adam McKay scored a nomination for helming the Succession pilot, and Cary Joji Fukunaga received a much-deserved nomination in the Limited Series category for Maniac alongside Sharp Objects helmer Jean-Marc Vallée.

Check out the full list of DGA TV nominations below, and check back tomorrow for the film nominees. The winners will be announced on February 2nd.

DRAMATIC SERIES

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “Reparations”

(Netflix)

Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel

• First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

• Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

• Second Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells

LESLI LINKA GLATTER

Homeland, “Paean to the People”

(Showtime)

Ms. Glatter’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, J. David Brightbill

• First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

• Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

CHRIS LONG

The Americans, “START”

(FX)

Mr. Long’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Tyson Bidner

• First Assistant Director: Michelle Regina Iacobelli

• Second Assistant Director: Dave Fischer

• Location Manager: Michael Fucci

ADAM MCKAY

Succession, “Celebration”

(HBO)

Mr. McKay’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Regina Heyman

• First Assistant Director: Amy Lauritsen

• Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

• Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

• Location Managers: Michael Kriaris, Patty Carey

DAINA REID

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

(Hulu)

Ms. Reid’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Joseph Boccia

COMEDY SERIES

DONALD GLOVER

Atlanta, “FUBU”

(FX)

Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge Hampton

Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

BILL HADER

Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

(HBO)

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Mark Tobey, Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

HIRO MURAI

Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”

(FX)

Mr. Murai’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Angela Gomes

Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

DANIEL PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

(Amazon)

Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Directors: Soren Miltich, Luca Waldman

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Crupi

Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero

AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

(Amazon)

Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Additional Second Assistant Director: Lucas Isabella

Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

CARY JOJI FUKUNAGA

Maniac

(Netflix)

Mr. Fukunaga’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: John P. Fedynich

First Assistant Directors: Jon Mallard, Scott Bowers

Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

Second Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Mike Reiersen

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Mike Reiersen, Jakub Porembski

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

DAVID LEVEAUX (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

(NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Sabrina Rufo Mishler

Lead Stage Manager: Garry Hood

Stage Managers: Cory Boulieris, Peter Epstein, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Cody Renard Richard, Karen Tasch Weiss

BARRY LEVINSON

Paterno

(HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Lori Johnson, Amy Herman

• First Assistant Director: Karen Kane

• Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

• Second Assistant Director: James Macolino

• Location Manager: Lynn Powers

BEN STILLER

Escape at Dannemora

(Showtime)

Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Adam Brightman, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Directors: Lisa M. Rowe, Lyda Blank, Phillip A. Patterson

Second Assistant Director: Kevin R. Shields

Second Second Assistant Director: Luke A. Crawford

Location Manager: Hyo Park

JEAN MARC VALLÉE

Sharp Objects

(HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: G.D. Fienberg, David Auge, Sean M. Gowrie

First Assistant Directors: Urs Hirschbiegel, Eric Lasko

Second Assistant Directors: Eric Lasko, Jeremy Reisig

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jeremy Reisig, Courtni Tresemer

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Overfield, Kate Pulley, Anneke Scott, Alina

Gatti, Deborah Chung

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time with Bill Maher, “#1633”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

SACHA BARON COHEN, NATHAN FIELDER, DANIEL GRAY LONGINO, DAN MAZER

Who Is America?, “Episode 102”

(Showtime)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Melanie J. Elin

Stage Managers: Cassandra B. Laymon, Jason Inman

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#480”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Adam Driver; Kanye West”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 502 Italian Election”

(HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney