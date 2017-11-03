Steve Carell Says Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney Movie Is a “Kindred Spirit” to ‘The Big Short’

0

When filmmaker Adam McKay announced that he was directing and co-writing an adaptation of The Big Short, an account of the 2008 financial crisis, it made sense. McKay hadn’t ever really made a drama before, and while his films like Anchorman and Step Brothers would suggest a focus on silliness, his movies always had a really smart and sharp narrative structure that suggested he might surprise with The Big Short. And indeed, he won an Oscar for it.

So anticipation would already be high for McKay’s follow-up project, but that it’s a film about former Vice President Dick Cheney with some of the best actors working today playing notable members of the Bush Administration makes it all the more exciting. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Steve Carell at the press day for Richard LInklater’s upcoming Last Flag Flying, and during the course of their conversation they also talked about the Dick Cheney movie, in which Carell plays former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Carell revealed that he was about to start shooting and had a makeup test the next day, but he also said that film will be akin to The Big Short—at least in spirit:

“[McKay is] so smart, and he’s so funny. The Cheney movie is going to be sort of a kindred spirit movie to The Big Short. It’s gonna have a similar vibe to it.”

While Carell will be utilizing makeup quite heavily to transform into Rumsfeld, we know from recent interviews and set photos that Christian Bale has undergone a pretty significant physical transformation, and Carrell says the Oscar-winning The Fighter actor has been working to make his neck larger:

“It’s not so much the weight gain but apparently he wanted his neck to be thicker for Cheney, so he’s doing neck exercises to thicken his—I don’t want to give away any of his secrets or anything, but he is gonna be the guy. It’s gonna be really cool, I’m looking forward to it.”

This movie cannot come out soon enough. Production continues but hopefully the film will hit theaters later next year. Annapurna Pictures is producing and distributing.

Look for our full interview with Carell on Collider shortly.