‘Dickinson’: Apple TV+ Series with Hailee Steinfeld Gets a Teaser, Spot at Tribeca TV Festival

This week Apple TV+ series Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, and Toby Huss, not only got a new teaser trailer but it was also announced the series will headline the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival. This is big stuff for Apple TV+ as they jockey for a place in the streaming wars spotlight alongside fellow up-and-comers HBO Max and Disney+.

Dickinson is an eight-episode, half-hour comedy taking a look at the teenage years of the famed 19th-century American poet Emily Dickinson. The first teaser for Dickinson released earlier this week hinted at the tongue-in-cheek tone of the series. Featuring uptempo electronica more suited to a set at Coachella and featuring Steinfeld’s teen Dickinson getting all kinds of irreverent with her equally mischievous friends, Dickinson will put a decidedly Millennial spin on its version of a chapter in the poet’s life.

Per Variety, Dickinson will kick off the third annual Tribeca TV Festival. Apple TV+ coming to the Tribeca TV Festival with one of its newest original series is a big step forward. The soon-to-be-launched streamer has been slowly releasing teasers and trailers for its slate of original programming in recent months. Trailers for the Joel Kinnaman-starring sci-fi series For All Mankind and later, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell haven’t made the lasting impression expected of shows of their pedigree. Dickinson has the potential to change the discourse around the Apple TV+ original programming slate and its vision if it manages to make waves of any kind with its Tribeca TV Festival outing.

Dickinson will debut on Apple TV+ in fall 2019. Check out the teaser trailer for Dickinson below:

The official synopsis for Dickinson is here: