LA Readers: ‘Die Hard’ Screening in 35mm with Q&A This Saturday Night

0

Here at Collider, we feel it’s our duty to notify our Los Angeles readers about a kick-ass screening of Die Hard that our pal Jeff Goldsmith is hosting in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.

This Saturday night at 7 p.m., John McTiernan‘s action classic starring Bruce Willis will screen in 35mm at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown LA, followed by a Q&A with (@RVelJohnson). That’s a pretty cool lineup, if I don’t yippee-ki-yay so myself. And Goldsmith, who publishes Backstory Magazine, is always a thoughtful moderator, so you don’t have to worry about a disappointing Q&A. He’s a pro, and we already know the Die Hard scribes can deliver the goods. They’ve got some great stories to share, so buy tickets while you still can.

Seriously, if you live in LA and you’ve never seen the original Die Hard on a big screen before, I urge you to check out this event. It’s not every day that you get to enjoy a pristine 35mm archival print of an all-time classic. Savor every frame of Jan de Bont‘s cinematography, and every note of Michael Kamen‘s score. Enjoy Alan Rickman‘s delicious performance as Hans Gruber, one of the greatest villains of all time.

Given its signature catchphrase, Die Hard is indeed rated R, so readers 17 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult, and yes, IDs will be checked at the door — perhaps even by Willis himself. Probably not though. The Early Bird price for General Admission tickets is $18 for a limited time, and Priority price is $28, which allows you to pick your seat and hit the concession and bar lines before the crowd. You also get early admission, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and if you show up after 6:00 you can skip the line and head straight to the door. Groups of 10 or more can email Tiffany@LAHTF.org and LAHTF Members receive $8 off tickets. Just click “Redeem Benefits” to reflect the discount. Have a blast, and buy tickets here.