Diego Luna on ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and Not Playing the Stereotypical Criminal

0

-

With Narcos: Mexico now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Diego Luna for an exclusive interview about playing the infamous real-life drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about how familiar he was with the series before getting involved, how many scripts he had before filming began, what it means to be on a show about Mexico being told by Mexicans, how the story is still going on today, what it’s like on set when dealing with this kind of subject matter, and more.

Unlike the past three seasons of Narcos, the new season, Narcos: Mexico, is essentially a reboot of the show, since the setting has moved from Columbia and features an all-new cast. If you’ve only heard the great buzz on the show and want to give it a chance, you can jump right in with Mexico. Trust me, the new season is fantastic. And if you don’t believe me, read Allison Keene’s review, which is also extremely positive.

Check out what Diego Luna had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Diego Luna:

What he a fan of the show before he got involved?

How Narcos: Mexico is starting the show all over again.

Did he sign on for more than one season?

How the story is still going today.

How the character he’s playing is not the stereotype of a Mexican narco

How many scripts did he have prior to filming?

How the show is a show about Mexico being told by Mexicans.

What was it like filming on set?

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: