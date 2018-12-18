Diego Luna on ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and Not Playing the Stereotypical Criminal

-
With Narcos: Mexico now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Diego Luna for an exclusive interview about playing the infamous real-life drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about how familiar he was with the series before getting involved, how many scripts he had before filming began, what it means to be on a show about Mexico being told by Mexicans, how the story is still going on today, what it’s like on set when dealing with this kind of subject matter, and more.
Unlike the past three seasons of Narcos, the new season, Narcos: Mexico, is essentially a reboot of the show, since the setting has moved from Columbia and features an all-new cast. If you’ve only heard the great buzz on the show and want to give it a chance, you can jump right in with Mexico. Trust me, the new season is fantastic. And if you don’t believe me, read Allison Keene’s review, which is also extremely positive.
Here's exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.
Diego Luna:
- What he a fan of the show before he got involved?
- How Narcos: Mexico is starting the show all over again.
- Did he sign on for more than one season?
- How the story is still going today.
- How the character he’s playing is not the stereotype of a Mexican narco
- How many scripts did he have prior to filming?
- How the show is a show about Mexico being told by Mexicans.
- What was it like filming on set?
Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico:
Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.