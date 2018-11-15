Diego Luna on the ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series & Still Wanting to Touch Jabba the Hutt

0



Though it was recently announced that Diego Luna would be reprising his role of the rebellious Cassian Andor in a Rogue One prequel series for Disney’s streaming service, Disney +, the awards-worthy actor has been busy filming Narcos: Mexico. Our own Steve Weintraub had a chance to sit down with Luna during the press rounds for the Netflix series, available to stream on November 16th, but he also managed to sneak in a few Star Wars questions.

The prequel series which follows Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. Described as a “rousing spy thriller”, the unnamed series is set to “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” Luna will return to the role, but his ongoing performance in Narcos: Mexico complicates things somewhat. Steve asked him about the Star Wars series’ filming schedule in more, along with some surprisingly intimate discussions about Jabba the Hutt.

Here’s the clip in question from Steve’s interview with Luna for Narcos:

Collider: Is it true or not true that you decided to do this Rogue One prequel series because they’re going to put Jabba the Hutt in it so you can touch him?

Diego Luna: No, no, no. I guess my life will change the day I get to find out what the texture of Jabba’s skin [is like.] [laughs] One thing you say on one day in the middle of 150 interviews suddenly haunts you for the rest of your life. It’s incredible the amount of shit I get for that, I love it. I love it … but I still want to touch Jabba the Hutt

When did you find out that you were going to do this show?

Luna: Very recently, that’s why I know very little. Very recently. I’m thrilled, I’m happy; it’s a dream come true to go back to that universe. I grew up watching those films and now I’m sharing that with my kids, so I’m very happy.

Do you have any idea when you might be filming?

Luna: That I don’t know. I know as much as you know. That thing they sent to the press? I got that the day before.

