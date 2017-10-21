Dierks Bentley on Writing the Song “Hold the Light” for ‘Only The Brave’

0

-

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with singer Dierks Bentley for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how he first got involved in raising money for the families, how he was asked to write a song for the soundtrack, his thoughts on acting, what it’s like to walk out on a stage to thousands of screaming fans, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen the Only the Brave trailers, the film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire, which blazed through Arizona in June 2013. Josh Brolin plays the guy at the top, superintendent Eric Marsh, and Miles Teller plays his new recruit, Brendan McDonaugh. As the film unfolds, we watch as a group of local firefighters work to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. It’s an extremely well-made film that shows the determination and sacrifice of these brave men and women. Only the Brave also stars James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly.

Check out what Dierks Bentley had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about, along with the official synopsis and his music video for “Hold the Light” (his song for Only the Brave).

Dierks Bentley:

What is it like to walk out on a stage to thousands of screaming fans?

How acting is not an easy job.

How did he first get involved and when did he hear about what happened?

What was his reaction watching the film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Only the Brave: