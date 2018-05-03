‘Dietland’ Trailer: AMC’s Satirical Series Calls for Revolution

0

AMC’s upcoming series Dietland, based on the novel of the same name by Sarai Walker, is many things. It’s about the beauty industry, America’s obsession with weight loss, and about self-discovery. But it’s also a revenge fantasy that takes on the patriarchy by killing off men who have been accused of sexual abuse and assault. Tonally it’s going to be a fine line to walk, but EP Marti Noxon walked a similarly difficult line with Lifetime’s UnREAL, and did so successfully for its first season (then she left and it went off the rails).

Joy Nash stars in Dietland as a woman looking to find her place amidst all of this madness, especially since she somewhat perpetuates it as the ghostwriter for her “picture perfect” fashion magazine editor, played by Julianna Margulies. But as she begins to become embroiled with some radical feminist groups, all of that starts to change. Check out the trailer below:

Dietland premieres Monday, June 4th at 9 p.m.; Here’s the official synopsis: