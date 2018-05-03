‘Dietland’ Trailer: AMC’s Satirical Series Calls for Revolution

AMC’s upcoming series Dietland, based on the novel of the same name by Sarai Walker, is many things. It’s about the beauty industry, America’s obsession with weight loss, and about self-discovery. But it’s also a revenge fantasy that takes on the patriarchy by killing off men who have been accused of sexual abuse and assault. Tonally it’s going to be a fine line to walk, but EP Marti Noxon walked a similarly difficult line with Lifetime’s UnREAL, and did so successfully for its first season (then she left and it went off the rails).
Joy Nash stars in Dietland as a woman looking to find her place amidst all of this madness, especially since she somewhat perpetuates it as the ghostwriter for her “picture perfect” fashion magazine editor, played by Julianna Margulies. But as she begins to become embroiled with some radical feminist groups, all of that starts to change. Check out the trailer below:
Dietland premieres Monday, June 4th at 9 p.m.; Here’s the official synopsis:
From Marti Noxon (“Mad Men,”“UnREAL”) and starring Joy Nash (“The Mindy Project,” “Twin Peaks”) and Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winner Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” “ER”), “Dietland” is a wickedly funny and extraordinarily timed satire about Plum Kettle (Nash), a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-awakening. At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths. Plum also finds herself in the middle of two warring factions—one sisterhood who may be responsible for the attacks on male harassers, and the other which preaches female empowerment. She straddles these two groups, trying to make sense of the changing world and her part in it. Equal parts revenge fantasy and heartfelt journey to self-acceptance, “Dietland” is a darkly comedic story that explores a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards.