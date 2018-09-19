‘Digimon Adventure tri.: Future’ Arrives in U.S. Theaters for One Night Only

0

The final chapter in the cinematic story of Digimon Adventure tri. is just a day away! For one night only, on Thursday, September 20th, Toei Animation’s Digimon Adventure tri.: Future will arrive in U.S. theaters, courtesy of Shout Factory and Fathom Events.

In this climatic finale, the DigiDestined have suffered; friends are lost, there is a new threat from a mysterious and newly formed Digimon, and the Real World is threatened to be swallowed up by the Digital World. The DigiDestined must stand together to save their friends and our world. Who knows what the future holds for the DigiDestined, as they prepare for their biggest battle yet.

Fathom Events and TOEI Animation bring the Digital World to the big screen for one special night in DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri.: Future, featuring all your favorite Digimon and special interviews with the cast and crew!

