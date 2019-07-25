Diplo, Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman Join Dakota Johnson in ‘Covers’ Movie at Focus

0

The superstar DJ known simply as Diplo has signed on to join Dakota Johnson in the upcoming comedy Covers along with Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman, it was announced Thursday.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube are set to co-star in the film, which Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) is directing from a script by newcomer Flora Greeson. Haling from Focus Features and Working Title, Covers is set in the fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene, so Diplo’s casting makes a lot of sense… or at least more sense than his cameo in Detective Pikachu.

Johnson will play an aspiring music producer who endures an exhausting job as the assistant to a legendary singer (Ross) while trying to launch her own career. I assume that she’ll cross paths with Diplo at some point along the way, and hopefully he’ll have some helpful advice for her, like Stan Lee did for Jason Lee‘s Brodie in Mallrats. No word on whether he’ll contribute original music to the soundtrack or oversee its production.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce Covers for Working Title, whose Alexandra Loewy will serve as executive producer. Production is currently under way in Los Angeles, and Focus executive Kiska Higgs is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio, whose parent company, Universal Pictures, recently committed to working with more female directors as part of Times Up’s 4% Challenge.

Diplo is the Grammy-winning DJ who has worked with major artists including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Madonna. In addition to releasing music under his own name ,he is a member of LSD with Labyrinth and Sia, Silk City with Mark Ronson, and Major Lazer.

Izzard most recently starred in Victoria & Abdul, while his other feature credits include Ocean’s Thirteen and Across the Universe. He also co-starred on NBC’s Hannibal, which was prematurely canceled. Izzard is represented by APA and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Best known for his starring role in Spaceballs and his epic speech in Independence Day, Pullman was most recently seen on the acclaimed series The Sinner, and in the Fox Searchlight movie Battle of the Sexes. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.

Johnson next stars opposite Shia LaBeouf in The Peanut Butter Falcon, and she has also wrapped the indie movie The Friend, which pairs her with Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. Sources also suggest that her new movie Wounds, which co-stars Armie Hammer, appears to have been retitled Invisible Filth.