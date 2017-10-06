NYCC: Watch the ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Panel Live

0

Fans of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency hoping to catch the TV show’s New York Comic-Con panel are in luck. We at Collider are the exclusive livestreaming partner for NYCC with ReedPOP, and you can watch the full Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency NYCC panel live right here from 12:45pm to 1:45pm on Friday, October 6th.

The cast of the BBC America series will take the stage to discuss the show, hosted by Fandom.com. Somewhat based on the Douglas Adams novel series of the same name, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency takes place after the events of the books and was created and written by Max Landis. The BBC America and Netflix co-production stars Samuel Barnett as the titular “holistic” detective who understands everything in the universe to be interconnected, and who solves cases by unconventional means. Elijah Wood stars as Dirk’s reluctant sidekick, a bellhop with a murky past.

The panel will be livestreamed from the Main Stage at New York Comic-Con 2017, and will be playing in the video above from 12:45pm to 1:45pm. Other notable events in our livestream from Friday include the The President Show and Drunk History at 5:15pm, DC Doomsday Clock at 6pm with Geoff Johns, Rooster Teeth’s RWBY, and of course the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel Pacific Rim Uprising.

October 06, 2017, 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM – Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T

Join stars Samuel Barnett (Dirk Gently), Elijah Wood (Todd), Hannah Marks (Amanda), Jade Eshete(Farah), Mpho Koaho (Ken), Fiona Dourif (Bart) and creator Max Landis for a Fan First sneak peek at the first 20 minutes of the upcoming season premiere. Immediately following, fans will kick things off asking their questions to the cast and creators.

