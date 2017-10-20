A ‘Disaster Artist’ Headshot of James Franco as Tommy Wiseau Can Be All Yours

0

The Disaster Artist is one of the best films I’ve seen all year, and James Franco is genuinely great as The Room director Tommy Wiseau. It’s a performance that could have easily lapsed into parody and instead Franco gives Wiseau real pathos and heart in addition to being painfully hilarious. However, it’s harder to sell a multi-dimensional performance in ads, so A24 is resting on Franco going Wiseau to sell some tickets.

Their latest bit of marketing allows fans to print out a headshot of James Franco as Tommy Wiseau for free right now. I’m not exactly sure what that accomplishes other than seeing how Franco “transformed” himself to play Wiseau, but it’s moderately amusing and if it helps get the word out about the movie, I’m all for it.

Click here to go download the 13.5″ x 20″ print-ready image. Put it on bags. Put it on throw pillows. Bring it to your next audition. The opportunities are endless.

The Disaster Artist opens December 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Disaster Artist: